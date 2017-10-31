Sex crimes up by 30pc

/ Front page / News

CRIME rates in the North decreased this year with a total of 14,911 cases compared with 15,521 cases last year.

Serious crimes such as murder and attempted murder, rape and attempted rape, indecent assault and arson, the North recorded an increase of 3106 reports so far this year, compared with 2981 last year.

Police director planning Senior Superintendent of Police Aporosa Lutunauga revealed this at yesterday's Labasa National Crime Board Symposium, urging communities, religious leaders and stakeholders to work with police in combating crime.

"Out of the six key performance indicators, three were fully achieved by police from January to September this year," SSP Lutunauga said.

"Crime against women reduced by 13 per cent with a total of 2100 cases this year compared with 2410 last year.

"Crime against children increased with a total of 932 cases this year compared with 929 cases last year."

SSP Lutunauga said cases of road fatalities also increased this year with 44 cases compared with 35 cases last year.

For Taveuni, police received a total of 18 cases of rape and attempted rape this year compared to three last year, Labasa recorded eight this year compared to five last year, Nabouwalu recorded five — equivalent to last year, Seaqaqa had a total of eight cases compared to none last year, Savusavu had 13 cases this year compared to eight last year and six for Tukavesi compared to none last year.

SSP Lutunauga said the records warranted a joint force by stakeholders and police to work and create a safer environment for all citizens.