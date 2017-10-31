Crime rates decrease

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola (left) with Police director planning SSP Aporosa Lutunauga and DPC North SSP Verani Nakauyaca. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

SEXUAL crimes in the North have increased by 30 per cent this year and Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has called on the community to support police in combatting the crime.

In his recent visit to the division, Ratu Inoke said the root causes needed to be cured.

"The crime stats depicts a 30 per cent increase in sexual crimes recorded for the Northern Division," he said.

"The root causes derives from constant exposure of our children through watching television, internet surfing and unattended supervision by parents.

"In most cases nuclear families are perpetrators of this heinous crime."

In opening the Labasa National Crime Board Symposium yesterday, Ratu Inoke said the event literally reasserts the belief, reaffirms the spirit and maps the way forward to practically fight crime in respective neighbourhoods.

"Gone are the days where police is charged to fight crime alone," he said.

"Our envisaged collaborative effort would no doubt re-establish confidence and trust between communities and the Fiji Police Force.

"You all share our vision for a secure and safe Fiji. Safe homes for our families, secure properties, investments and assets and a haven where our people can live in peace, without harm."

However, Ratu Inoke said that crime has had significant personal, social and economic impacts on our communities.

"It has literally torn the social fabric of society, instilling fear and distrust," he said.

"Even in our respective families, the trust and respect between father and daughter no longer lingers, exposing our children in a more vulnerable state.

"The world is changing drastically through globalization and liberalisation."

Perpetrators of crime, Ratu Inoke said were getting smarter and fearless.

"We certainly, can be as fearless and daring in crime prevention.

"We can exhaust all avenues, resources and use the best tools available to us, our confidence in each other to fight crime," he said.