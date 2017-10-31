Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Crash 5 in hospital

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

THREE people are in serious condition at the Labasa Hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in tumbled along Naweni in Savusavu yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said two were being treated at the Savusavu Hospital.

Ms Naisoro said three of the passengers were transferred to the Labasa Hospital because of serious injuries.

"The vehicle was travelling from Nacavanadi in Cakaudrove, bound for Savusavu Town," she said.

"We understand that the vehicle tumbled along the Naweni stretch and we are yet to establish the cause of the incident."

She said police were yet to question the passengers and the driver because they were not in a position to talk at the moment.

"Investigations into the incident are continuing."

Ms Naisoro has called on drivers to exercise precaution especially when they have passengers who depended on them for their safety. The road death toll stands at 54 compared with 47 for the same period last year.








