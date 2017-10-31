Fiji Time: 12:51 PM on Tuesday 31 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Move to further protect turtles

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

THE Ministry of Fisheries hopes to have a regulation implemented by June next year to strengthen the protection of sea turtles.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Sanaila Naqali, says the Government is working towards setting up a national conservation regulation for sea turtles which will include a recovery plan.

Mr Naqali said the current turtle ban was from February to December.

"There's a moratorium in place until the end of 2018. There are three moratoriums in place because for turtles it takes 27 to 30 years for them to reach an age where they can reproduce," Mr Naqali said.

"So if you threaten turtles along that time line, you won't be able to allow them to reproduce."

Mr Naqali said the Minister of Fisheries could sign off on exemptions for turtle harvesting only issued for tradition purposes.

He said even with the exemption, the ministry dictated the number of turtles that could be harvested.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62720.6082
JPY 55.894952.8949
GBP 0.36870.3607
EUR 0.41940.4074
NZD 0.71650.6835
AUD 0.63860.6136
USD 0.49050.4735

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Back to his roots
  2. State works with union
  3. Crash 5 in hospital
  4. Former top cop acquitted
  5. Claims of vote buying tactics
  6. Tabuya not considered for SODELPA interview, says Rabuka
  7. Clarification
  8. Transportation study
  9. Sex crimes up by 30pc
  10. 13,594 students sit Year 12 examination

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  4. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  5. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  7. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  8. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Families told to relocate Monday (30 Oct)