Move to further protect turtles

THE Ministry of Fisheries hopes to have a regulation implemented by June next year to strengthen the protection of sea turtles.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Sanaila Naqali, says the Government is working towards setting up a national conservation regulation for sea turtles which will include a recovery plan.

Mr Naqali said the current turtle ban was from February to December.

"There's a moratorium in place until the end of 2018. There are three moratoriums in place because for turtles it takes 27 to 30 years for them to reach an age where they can reproduce," Mr Naqali said.

"So if you threaten turtles along that time line, you won't be able to allow them to reproduce."

Mr Naqali said the Minister of Fisheries could sign off on exemptions for turtle harvesting only issued for tradition purposes.

He said even with the exemption, the ministry dictated the number of turtles that could be harvested.