BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend. There were these two best friends.

The pair was so close that they would even buy clothes for each other.

So, one day, one of them bought the other two T-shirts from a prominent thrift shop in town.

As soon as she got home, she called him and told him that she bought him two T-shirts from a prominent clothing store for men.

He replied, "Qori sa rui too common but as long as it's brand new, that's fine."

The other said, "But it's nice."

She went and dropped it off at the reception at his workplace.

With so much happiness, the guy opened the plastic only to find one very old T-shirt with the prints 'Be grateful'.