FIJI Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive officer, Jonathan Moore says there needs to be a transportation study done in order to achieve a holistic view of the transportation network in Suva.

Mr Moore said over the next 12 months, FRA would be assessing various areas and lookouts for how transportation worked for the area.

"We have got a particular concern in Suva, for example, a lot of roads in the capital need a lot of work on them. Some of the roads that are there may even need total reconstruction which would be very disruptive," Mr Moore said.

"So we need to work out a way to minimise disruptions to people and reduce congestion on the roads. And to allow us to do that, we have to understand the transportation in the first place, hence the need for the study.

"Once the study is conducted, we will use information gathered to undertake new designs, maybe change the priority on traffic signals or do we need to have one way routes through the city and we won't know until we complete the study."

He revealed that FRA would be looking at areas in the cities in the first place and then expand to other parts of the country.

He said FRA was willing to work with local entities to achieve this.

When asked about the traffic congestion between Suva-Nausori corridor during peak hours, Mr Moore said the reconstruction of the road between this area was a massive project.

"We have to mitigate and as we can't eliminate disruptions on the scale of the project," he said.

"I have spoken to the contractors and asked them not to open up everything at once, but take bit size chumps of the section and work on it.

"Traffic management is a major issue. There are simple things we can do to make it far less problematic for people. We can work on small sections, can do temporary lineage. I am afraid the congestion will be there, but we are going to minimise as much as we can and finish it next year."