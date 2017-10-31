13,594 students sit Year 12 examination

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Sacred Heart College during the economics paper in Suva yesterday. The Year 12 national examination started yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A TOTAL of 13,591 students are sitting for the Year 12 national examination this year, compared to 13,879 last year.

Education Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum encouraged every student to be prepared properly for each day of the examination so that they could perform to the best of their ability.

He also urged parents and guardians of the students to provide the necessary support at home so that students were able to focus solely on their examinations.

The exam began yesterday with the economics paper in the 165 centres around the country, with the last paper being the vernacular languages to be sat on November 10.

According to the statement, the number of Year 12 examination centres had increased from last year.

"One hundred sixty-five centres will be used for testing, an increase of three from last year. The new centres for 2017 are Queen Victoria School in Tailevu, St Francis College in Ra and Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary School in Malolo."

Meanwhile, principal for the Sacred Heart College, Eliasere Ratunaulu said the students at the school had prepared well for the examinations.

"We have been having extra classes after school and during weekends as well. This was done to help them prepare well for the exams," Mr Ratunaulu said.

"Last year, we had managed to achieve 52 per cent pass rate and we are hoping for a similar achievement this year."

A total of 19 subjects will be examined at this level.