Back to his roots

Elenoa Baselala In Townsville, Australia
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

TAANE Milne returned to his roots for the Rugby League World Cup.

Milne, who represented the Junior Kiwis in 2014 and 2015 and the Australian Schoolboys rugby union team in 2013, made his debut for Fiji against PNG this year and has since been on Bati coach Mick Potter's most wanted list of players for the world cup.

His journey to the world cup was more than just love for the sport as it presented him the opportunity to know his heritage.

Milne spoke about how his decision to represent Fiji was not taken well by his aunties who wanted him to play for New Zealand because he is a Maori.








