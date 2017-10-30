Mill breakdowns reduced at Rarawai

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FSC staff at the Rarawai Mill last night. Picture: SUPPLIED/FSC

Update: 10:16PM THIS year's crushing at Fiji's Rarawai Mill in Ba has been deemed successful with the 42 per cent in mill breakdown compared to last year.

Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) chief operating officer Navin Chandra said better mill performance were visible to lorry drivers and growers as well with minimum turn-around time for the trucks.

"Whilst FSC will continue to focus on further reducing breakdowns in the 2018 season through a very targeted off season maintenance program, we would like to celebrate the achievements of 2017 first," Mr Chandra said in a media statement issued today.

"Mill stoppages due to non-supply of cane for various reasons also reduced 37 per cent from 50 hours per week in 2016 to 31 hours in 2017. The difficulty in getting manual cutters and no harvesting on Sundays has been the main reason for these stoppages.

"Growers have made every effort to ensure their cane comes to the mill promptly and together with FSC, this focus will continue in 2018 season to ensure we have supply of cane on Sundays," he added.

The mill terminated crushing last night.

A detailed report on Page 5 of tomorrow's (Tuesday October 31) edition of The Fiji Times.