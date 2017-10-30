Fiji Time: 5:15 AM on Tuesday 31 October

Multi-sectoral State officials to meet Rotuma Island Council

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 10:02PM FIFTY Fiji Government officials arrived in Rotuma earlier today as part of a multi-sectoral team visiting the far-flung island, and to assess the various State services provided to the people there.

Commissioner Eastern Luke Moroivalu is heading the team.

In a Government statement issued today, he said since Rotuma was quite distant from the rest of the Fiji group, and with government officials stationed on the island, the multi-sectoral team's visit was important because it reinforced operations on the ground and strengthened an integrated approach to the development and growth of Rotuma.

"We will attend a special sitting of the Rotuma Island Council tomorrow to discuss important government issues. We will also monitor the progress of major government-funded infrastructural projects. The officials will then conduct monitoring and relevant work in their various sectors," Mr Moroivalu was quoted saying in the statement.

The multi-sector team includes officials from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, the Fiji Roads Authority, the Water Authority of Fiji, the Fiji Revenue Customs Services, the Fiji Police Force, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the Commissioner Eastern's office, and others.

The team completes its work on Rotuma and depart for Suva on Wednesday.








