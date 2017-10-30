Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Sports Council marks Pinktober

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 6:19PM WITH more than 75 per cent of staff being females, the Fiji Sports Council celebrated Pinktober to encourage and support cancer survivors and cancer victims while also commemorating women who have lost their battle to cancer.

Fiji Sports Council human resource manager Sandhya Gounder said cancer could affect anyone at any time and, therefore, they were fairly doing their fair share of duty to donate toward the Fiji Cancer Society and assist those fighting the deadly disease.

"There have been good responses from our staff of 85 and the contribution gathered would be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society and assist those fighting Cancer," she said.








