Fallen metal pipe attributed to Nadi power outage

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 5:56PM AN unplanned power outage that caused a power disruption from the Mahajibhai feeder in Nadi this morning was caused by a fallen metal pipe.

The areas affected included Mahijibhai Complex, Jasmine Terrace, Summerville, Mountainview Estate, Dominion Hotel, Summerville, Mid Aero, Fuzzy Investment, West-In Plaza, RB Patel, Raintree Hotel, HA Motors, Manzoor Buller Hotel, A. Jamal Subdivision, Backpacker Connections Hotel, Turtle Airways, Wearsmart, Northern Laundry, Northern Press Road, MacDonalds, Saunaka Village, Arun Charan Subdivision, Fantasy 1&2&3, SC Sharma, Fiji Wire, Kennedy Avenue, Nakavu Village, Navoci Village, Navakai, Nagsun Apparel, Shiv Lal Holdings, Higgins Fiji Ltd, Navakai PWD Treatment Plant, Narewa Village, Navakai Pumping Station and Irrigation Pumping Station.

Fiji Electricity Authority CEO Hasmukh Patel said the teams patrolled the power lines in the affected area and found that a metal pipe from a hotel construction site in Saunaka near McDonald?s in Nadi had fallen on the 11kV High Voltage line.

"The metal pipe was removed from the power lines and power supply to all the affected customers was normalised at 9:02am," Mr Patel said.

"FEA requests members of the public to work safely in the vicinity of power lines to prevent accidents of this nature from occurring."








