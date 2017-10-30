Honiara Police investigate UK expat's death

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:50PM HONIARA, Solomon Is: POLICE are investigating the death of an expatriate in the Ngossi area of West Honiara on the night last Friday.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander, Honiara City, Superintendent Barry Saukiu said Honiara Police and officers from the Police Forensics department attended the scene of the incident on the same night and transported the body of the deceased to the National Referral Hospital (NRD).

A statement from the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force stated that post mortem examination on the body was being considered to establish the cause of death.

"It is believed that the expatriate was an employee for the Coral Sea Resort and Casino in Honiara," the RSIPF stated.

"Police are continuing their investigations into this incident and would like to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information that will assist them in the investigation," Superintendent Saukiu said.

The RSIPF told Fiji Times Online that the man was an expat from the United Kingdom, and that he was in his residence when a colleague who was sent to check on him found him dead.

Investigations are continuing.