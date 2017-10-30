Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Teenage rape victim testifies in court

AQELA SUSU
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 5:11PM A 13-YEAR-old boy who was allegedly raped by four men revealed in court today that he had always had flashbacks of the alleged incident.

He was cross-examined today by defence lawyer Nemani Tuifagalele as the trial continued before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.

The four men are charged with a count of rape each.

All are currently standing trial for the alleged offence.

The alleged incident happened between November 2015 and January and March last year in Viti Levu.

The trial continues tomorrow.








