Vodafone organises fun walk; proceeds for Fiji Cancer Society

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:02PM IN a bid to address breast cancer, Vodafone Fiji Limited will organise a fun walk to raise money for the Fiji Cancer Society.

A statement issued by the company stated the fun walk was not limited and participants were encouraged to involve their families for the worthy cause.

Participants are encouraged to wear their pink T-shirt and pay $5 registration fee.

The fun walk will begin from Vodafone Headquarters, and take the route along Princess Road, Mead Road, Lovoni Road and back to VF headquarters.

The walk will take place tomorrow at 4:30pm.