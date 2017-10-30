No sponsors for Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Elizabeth Sidal during the crowning ceremony held at the Tanoa Plaza last month. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:44PM MISS Asia Pacific International Fiji's representation to the international pageant at the Philippines next month has not been confirmed as the pageant committee has not been able to get sponsors for the pageant.

Twenty-three-year-old Elizabeth Tanya Sidal was crowned the Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji while competing among five other contestants at the Tanoa Plaza in Suva last month.

Despite the delay in confirmation for her trip, Miss Sidal remains optimistic that when given the opportunity, she would be proud to represent Fiji to an international stage.

"Family support continues to come in as I prepare myself for the big stage, however, there hasn't been any sponsors by far and I wish for positive responses from different organisation or firms who wish to sponsor Miss Fiji in this journey," she said.

"Also, the trip to the Philippines for Miss Fiji has not been confirmed as yet as the committee for Miss Asia Fiji have not been able to get sponsors from any sector. Yet, we are hoping for the best outcome towards the response for this remaining one week that we have.

"I will best represent my country in terms of showcasing the culture and also the diversity of her people," she added.

The Miss Asia Pacific International pageant is set to start with the candidates' arrival in Manila on November 10, and to culminate with the Grand Coronation set to happen on November 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Resorts World Manila.