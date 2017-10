/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Apolonia Vaivai training at the National Fitness Centre in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:24PM FIJIAN weightlifters have started their preparation for the 2017 Pacific Mini Games to be played in Vanuatu.

The final selection will be determined next month after the final trials.

Coach Joe Vueti said he was happy with the performance of the weightlifters in the training sessions.

The 2017 Pacific Mini Games will be played from December 4-15.