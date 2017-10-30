Fighting crime is everyone's role: Ratu Inoke

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Village headmen and district reps in the Northern Division at the Crime Prevention symposium held in Labasa today. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 4:13PM FIJI'S Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has reiterated that fighting crime is everyone's role.

In opening the Labasa National Crime Board Symposium this afternoon, Ratu Inoke told village headmen and district reps that the perception that Police alone was responsible for combatting crime had now become non-existent.

"Gone are the days where Police are charged to fight crime alone," Ratu Inoke said.

"Our envisaged collaborative effort would no doubt re-establish confidence and trust between communities and the Fiji Police Force.

"I am humbled by your commitments to crime prevention in Fiji."

Ratu Inoke urged them to look deep within their families at home, church and in meetings.

"We need to widely discuss and reintroduce the importance of respect, caring, love, goodwill and protective instincts because Fiji desperately needs a society that cherishes its values."