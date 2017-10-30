Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Week-long attachment for Pacific Forum reps

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 4:08PM REPRESENTATIVES from Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) countries are looking at the value of incorporating trade policy frameworks into national development plans through a work attachment at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva this week.

The week-long work attachment is to ensure inclusive and holistic approaches to economic growth by member countries from around the Pacific.

Nauru Ministry of Finance planner Justin Togoran said the week introduced new and practical ways of mainstreaming finance and trade-related policies into national development plans, considerate of other policy areas prioritised by government.

Kiribati trade promotion officer Tentaku Tentoa also said this had been a good initiative by the Forum Secretariat.

"We have now some very good ideas and I will return to Kiribati and work closely with the trade policy framework implementation committee and national planning; thank you," Mr Tentoa was quoted saying in a statement from PIFS.

Meanwhile, Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor emphasised the importance of peer to peer learning and skills exchange between people from across the Forum membership.

"Investing in our future through people-centred development is a strategic objective of the Forum Secretariat," she said in the statement.

"We will continue to support south-south cooperation like this amongst our members through knowledge exchange programs, and development of 'knowledge products' based on and adaptive to the Pacific experience.

"Such multi-agency collaboration and partnership reflects our commitment to capacity building support, and the transfer and sharing of skills and expertise, as well as demonstrating the need for holistic, multi-disciplinary and multi-sector approaches to embracing the opportunities of mainstreaming."

The Forum Secretariat in partnership with relevant development partners had also developed an adaptive guide to assist Pacific Members of the African Caribbean Pacific States (PACPS) mainstream trade into national development plans and strategies.

A final draft of the guide will be considered by Pacific ACP officials and development partners at a two-day gathering in Nadi next week.








