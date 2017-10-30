Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Year 12 students commence exams

ALISI VUCAGO and TIMOCI VULA
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 3:49PM A TOTAL of 13,879 Year 12 students from around Fiji commenced with their external examinations today.

And for Suva's Sacre Heart College's 120-plus students sitting for the exams this morning, school principal Eliasere Ratunaulu said they had prepared well for the exams.

"They have been having extra classes on Saturday, extending the number of periods and since term two, they had completed their syllabus so we have been having trial exams since then," Mr Ratunaulu said.

He added since they accepted a wide range of students with different academic strengths, the teachers and students would do their best to improve on their 52 per cent pass rate scored last year.

Students sat for their Economics and Agriculture examinations today.

The examination will end on November 10.

A statement from the Government today noted that there had been a decrease in the number of students compared to the 13,879 students who sat for the exam last year.








