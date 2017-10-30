Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Airways to welcome new Twin Otter

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 3:33PM FIJI Link's first brand new Twin Otter aircraft arrives from Canada this afternoon.

And in typical Fiji Airways fashion, the national airline will hold a welcome ceremony at the Hangar in Nasoso, Nadi this afternoon.

In August early this year, Fiji Airways had announced plans to expand and upgrade Fiji Link's Twin Otter fleet, allowing for increased frequencies to key domestic routes like Savusavu and Taveuni on Vanua Levu. 

And to that effect, the airline would purchase three brand new latest model DHC-6 Series 400 Twin Otters from manufacturer Viking Air Ltd, to replace two of its existing three Series 300 aircraft. 

That will increase the Twin Otter fleet to four aircraft.

Fiji Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen had said then that this investment was in line with the overall modernisation of the entire group fleet. 

He had said too that the fleet expansion would also allow Fiji Link to increase frequency on other domestic routes. 








