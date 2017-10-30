Motorcyclist dies in Auckland crash

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:21PM WESTERN SPRING, Auckland: A MOTORCYCLIST died instantly at the scene where he crashed on Great North Road, Western Springs.

Auckland Police said the accident occurred at about 1.20pm near the St Lukes Road off-ramp in Auckland.

The media report issued from the New Zealand Police media centre stated no other vehicles appeared to have been involved and there were no other injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating this incident.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Police are seeking witnesses to a collision that occurred on Linwood Avenue at about 11:30am yesterday as well.

The incident between two cars occurred near the intersection at Tancred Street.

Police said no one was seriously injured but there was significant damage to one car and to a nearby house.