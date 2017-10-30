Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Motorcyclist dies in Auckland crash

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 3:21PM WESTERN SPRING, Auckland: A MOTORCYCLIST died instantly at the scene where he crashed on Great North Road, Western Springs.

Auckland Police said the accident occurred at about 1.20pm near the St Lukes Road off-ramp in Auckland.

The media report issued from the New Zealand Police media centre stated no other vehicles appeared to have been involved and there were no other injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating this incident.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Police are seeking witnesses to a collision that occurred on Linwood Avenue at about 11:30am yesterday as well.

The incident between two cars occurred near the intersection at Tancred Street.

Police said no one was seriously injured but there was significant damage to one car and to a nearby house.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.112853.1128
GBP 0.37040.3624
EUR 0.42040.4084
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Double blow
  2. Families told to relocate
  3. Islam on the island of Ovalau
  4. Taxi permit limits
  5. Free transport
  6. Party seeks media coverage
  7. Push for specialised careers
  8. Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land
  9. Fiji 7s to depart for Silicon Valley tonight
  10. Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  4. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)