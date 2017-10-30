Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Airways unveils resort check-in feature

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 2:51PM FIJI Airways continue to develop their service delivery after it unveiled its 'Resort Check-In' feature at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on Denarau Island today.

Speaking at the official launch this morning, Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said this was yet another customer experience enhancement for guests.

"This way, our guests can get a bite to eat, enjoy the pool, or go shopping at Port Denarau, before making their way to the airport. And at the airport, they bypass the airport check-in process and head straight to security," Mr Viljoen said.

"It's all about adding value on departure day, allowing them a hassle-free ending to their Fijian holiday. The next time guests see their bags after checking these in at the resort is on the baggage claim belt of their destination airport."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.112853.1128
GBP 0.37040.3624
EUR 0.42040.4084
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Double blow
  2. Families told to relocate
  3. Islam on the island of Ovalau
  4. Taxi permit limits
  5. Free transport
  6. Party seeks media coverage
  7. Push for specialised careers
  8. Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land
  9. Fiji 7s to depart for Silicon Valley tonight
  10. Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  4. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)