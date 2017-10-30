Fiji Airways unveils resort check-in feature

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:51PM FIJI Airways continue to develop their service delivery after it unveiled its 'Resort Check-In' feature at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on Denarau Island today.

Speaking at the official launch this morning, Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said this was yet another customer experience enhancement for guests.

"This way, our guests can get a bite to eat, enjoy the pool, or go shopping at Port Denarau, before making their way to the airport. And at the airport, they bypass the airport check-in process and head straight to security," Mr Viljoen said.

"It's all about adding value on departure day, allowing them a hassle-free ending to their Fijian holiday. The next time guests see their bags after checking these in at the resort is on the baggage claim belt of their destination airport."