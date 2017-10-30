Labasa senior citizen denied taxi fare concession

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Premila Kumar. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:47PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji has called on all taxi drivers to be mindful of the 20 per cent fare concession that senior citizens and people with disabilities qualify for when traveling within a 20 kilometre radius.

Council CEO Premila Kumar said they had recorded a complaint regarding a taxi driver who declined the taxi fare concession to an elderly citizen in Labasa.

"A taxi driver in Labasa declined taxi fare concession to an elderly citizen simply because he did not inform the driver prior to boarding the taxi that he qualified for the 20 per cent fare concession," Ms Kumar said.

"The senior citizen despite having the fare concession card was denied the 20 per cent fare concession," she said.

"Given that the complainant was in a hurry to reach his destination, he had to pay the full fare to the driver. However, he later returned to the taxi base demanding his refund and also lodged a complaint with the council.

"There is no such rule that passengers must inform driver prior to boarding the taxi that they hold a concession card. After all, the fare is paid at the end of the journey."