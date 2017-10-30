Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Labasa senior citizen denied taxi fare concession

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 2:47PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji has called on all taxi drivers to be mindful of the 20 per cent fare concession that senior citizens and people with disabilities qualify for when traveling within a 20 kilometre radius.

Council CEO Premila Kumar said they had recorded a complaint regarding a taxi driver who declined the taxi fare concession to an elderly citizen in Labasa.

"A taxi driver in Labasa declined taxi fare concession to an elderly citizen simply because he did not inform the driver prior to boarding the taxi that he qualified for the 20 per cent fare concession," Ms Kumar said. 

"The senior citizen despite having the fare concession card was denied the 20 per cent fare concession," she said.

"Given that the complainant was in a hurry to reach his destination, he had to pay the full fare to the driver. However, he later returned to the taxi base demanding his refund and also lodged a complaint with the council.

"There is no such rule that passengers must inform driver prior to boarding the taxi that they hold a concession card. After all, the fare is paid at the end of the journey."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.112853.1128
GBP 0.37040.3624
EUR 0.42040.4084
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Double blow
  2. Families told to relocate
  3. Islam on the island of Ovalau
  4. Taxi permit limits
  5. Free transport
  6. Party seeks media coverage
  7. Push for specialised careers
  8. Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land
  9. Fiji 7s to depart for Silicon Valley tonight
  10. Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  4. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)