Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Christchurch bar robbery leaves staff shaken

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 2:41PM CHRISTCHURCH, NZ: POLICE are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Fitz Sports Bar on the corner Cashel Street and Fitzgerald Avenue in Christchurch yesterday morning.

The report from the New Zealand Police Media Centre stated that at about 8.40am yesterday, a man entered the bar and demanded cash from two staff members who were preparing the bar for the day.

Police said no one was injured but both staff members were understandably shaken.

Police are looking to identify the man pictured in the attached CCTV image and ask anyone who recognises his distinctive clothing to contact police.

They are also appealing for any sightings of this man and ask anyone who may have seen him to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 3637400 or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.112853.1128
GBP 0.37040.3624
EUR 0.42040.4084
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Double blow
  2. Families told to relocate
  3. Islam on the island of Ovalau
  4. Taxi permit limits
  5. Free transport
  6. Party seeks media coverage
  7. Push for specialised careers
  8. Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land
  9. Fiji 7s to depart for Silicon Valley tonight
  10. Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  4. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)