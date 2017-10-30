Christchurch bar robbery leaves staff shaken

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Christchurch Police are seeking help from members of the public in Christchurch in identifying the man in the picture who is wanted in the bar robbery. Picture: SUPPLIED/NZ Police

Update: 2:41PM CHRISTCHURCH, NZ: POLICE are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Fitz Sports Bar on the corner Cashel Street and Fitzgerald Avenue in Christchurch yesterday morning.

The report from the New Zealand Police Media Centre stated that at about 8.40am yesterday, a man entered the bar and demanded cash from two staff members who were preparing the bar for the day.

Police said no one was injured but both staff members were understandably shaken.

Police are looking to identify the man pictured in the attached CCTV image and ask anyone who recognises his distinctive clothing to contact police.

They are also appealing for any sightings of this man and ask anyone who may have seen him to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 3637400 or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.