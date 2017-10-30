Weather watch: Showers forecast; mariners advised of strong wind

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:33PM A TROUGH of low pressure lies just to the East of Fiji and is gradually moving east away from the group.

Associated cloud and showers are expected to affect the eastern parts of the group until the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10.45am has forecast a high-pressure system to the south of Fiji and directed an easterly wind flow over the group.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group - cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from afternoon or evening showers and isolated thunderstorms.

For mariners, there is a strong wind warning in force for southern Lau waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

