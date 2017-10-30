Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather watch: Showers forecast; mariners advised of strong wind

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 2:33PM A TROUGH of low pressure lies just to the East of Fiji and is gradually moving east away from the group.

Associated cloud and showers are expected to affect the eastern parts of the group until the afternoon. 

Meanwhile, the weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10.45am has forecast a high-pressure system to the south of Fiji and directed an easterly wind flow over the group.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group - cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands. 

Elsewhere, fine apart from afternoon or evening showers and isolated thunderstorms.

For mariners, there is a strong wind warning in force for southern Lau waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

The weather centre reports a high-pressure system to the south of Fiji directing a fresh to strong easterly wind flow over the group.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.112853.1128
GBP 0.37040.3624
EUR 0.42040.4084
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Double blow
  2. Families told to relocate
  3. Islam on the island of Ovalau
  4. Taxi permit limits
  5. Free transport
  6. Party seeks media coverage
  7. Push for specialised careers
  8. Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land
  9. Fiji 7s to depart for Silicon Valley tonight
  10. Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  4. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)