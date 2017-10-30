Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Airways recruit cabin crew

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 2:16PM MORE than 2000 people showed up at the Damodar Aquatic Centre for the Fiji Airways? open recruitment day to be a part of their cabin crew this morning.

Fiji Airways general manager for Inflight Service Delivery Edwin Aisake said the turn-out today was beyond expectations because more than 2000 people showed up with the number expecting to increase.

"We are in the next process of recruiting the next face of Fijian ambassadors," Mr Aisake said.

"We are encouraging people to come forward and take their chances to be part of our team."

Interviewee Miliana Tinaimacea said she was excited to be trying out to be a cabin crew for Fiji Airways because it would provide her with exposure and opportunities of a new career path.

The recruitment process includes interviews, group activities and a 50m lap swim.








