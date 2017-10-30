Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Crime stats increase up north

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 2:08PM CRIME statistics in Fiji's Northern Division has shown a 30 per cent increase in sexual crimes as compared to past years.

Minister of Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola revealed this during the Labasa National Crime Board Symposium yesterday.

Ratu Kubuabola said while internet technology-enhanced service delivery to members of the public, it had created a more dynamic environment for education.

But on the other hand, he said it exposed our vulnerable children to sexual exploitation and pornographic material.

"The root causes ( of sexual crime) derives from constant exposure of our children through watching television, internet surfing and unattended supervision by parents. In most cases, nuclear families are perpetrators of this heinous crime," he said.   








