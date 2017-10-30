Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Taveuni hospital receives oxygen concentrators

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, October 30, 2017

Update: 2:04PM THE people of Taveuni in Vanua Levu can now enjoy the reliability and availability of oxygen services for patients at Taveuni District Hospital.

This after the hospital had some upgrading works last Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in partnership with Cure Kids Fiji and Rotary.

Sub-divisional Medical Officer Taveuni Dr Alumita Vuakanisakea said they were grateful to be the recipient of the oxygen concentrators.

"This very generous donation of the innovative concentrators will greatly help us in our delivery of essential oxygen to our patients in a cost-effective manner," Dr Vuakanisakea said.








