No consistency in development: Yavala

Update: 1:54PM FORMER 1997 Sevens Rugby World Cup-winning trainer Samuela Yavala said rugby development in Fiji needed to move away from just being competitive and should be taking a more holistic approach.

He said new players in the Fiji Airways 7s team needed to be taken through those processes enabling them to perform consistently on the world stage.

"Everybody is talking about it. Fiji is the team to beat but they can only be at that level if there is consistency in their development and at this point, we don't have consistency in development," Yavala said.

He said if that took place, consistent performance by the new players would be achieved at international level.