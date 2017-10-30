Tonga commissions large scale power facility

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image King of Tonga His Majesty Tupou VI inspecting the Matatoa Solar Farm in Tonga. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:42PM TOFOA, Tonga: EFFORTS to develop the use of renewable energy in Tonga has seen the commissioning of a first large scale independent power producer facility on Matatoa Solar Farm, Tofoa.

The Nuku'alofa-based Pacific Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (PCREEE) had acknowledged and congratulated Tonga last week for the path it had taken and the model it was providing for Pacific islands.

"The national renewable energy targets of the Pacific islands cannot be achieved in a sustainable manner through grant aids alone. We need to empower the private sector to be the driver of the renewable energy movement in the Pacific islands," said PCREEE manager Solomone Fifita.

The two megawatt grid-connected solar farm is the first and the largest in Tonga to date.

A statement from the Pacific Community (SPC) stated that quite a number of Pacific island countries were reviewing and drafting legislation that would enable the private sector to generate electricity, a monopolistic role that has traditionally been reserved for the government-owned power utilities.

PCREEE and the energy program for SPC have provided technical assistance to Niue, Palau, Tonga and Tuvalu.