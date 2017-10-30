Rebuilt block opens

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Naweni beside their newly built kindergarten. Picture: SUPPLIED

PRESCHOOL students of Naweni Village in Cakaudrove now have a reason to smile after the opening of their rebuilt preschool block last week.

The Naweni District School was one of four schools in the province that was declared a Category C for sustaining structural damage and considered not safe after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Naweni villager Karolina Naiqama said they had been blessed by the assistance given by Fulton Hogan Hiways and other donors in the rebuilding of the school building.

"We are so grateful to Fulton Hogan Hiways and other donors for giving us a new building.

"It was worth the long wait after Cyclone Winston to have this building is a beautiful addition to the Naweni District School," Ms Naiqama said.

The school serves Naweni Village and Dromuninuku Village and eight other settlements.

It has a roll of more than 20 students.

Apart from Naweni, FHH has also helped with a community hall for neighbouring Vivili Village in Cakaudrove.

Meanwhile, in May this year, the FHH board of directors also opened the rebuilt four-classroom block at Lavena Primary School on Taveuni, which was also declared Category C after Severe TC Winston.