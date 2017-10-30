New boat to allow province easy access to services

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE living in Bua can now easily access the services of the Department of Women and Social Welfare after the commissioning of a new boat MV Bua ni Toba for the province on Saturday in Suva.

While speaking at the ceremony, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the boat had been provided by the ministry to improve the department's service delivery in the province.

"With a population of just over 14,000, 54 villages and a total area of 1379 square kilometres including five islands, getting around the province is quite a challenge for people living in the province in order to access basic services," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"This meant easier access to financial assistance for the underprivileged, prompter address of child protection and family issues and more awareness programs and availability of advice for the locals."

She highlighted the remote geography of the province remained an obstacle for Fijians to benefit from these services.

"The provision of the boat to our department in Bua is basically an extension of our outreach program in taking our services to the people where they cannot come to us, in particular those from the five islands of Navatu, Yaqaga, Galoa, Tavewa and Yadua," she said.

This is the second boat exclusively for the people of Bua after the successful commissioning of the Kadavu Eagle last year.