'Reforms bring positive changes'

THE civil service reforms have brought about exciting changes to the Ministry of Education in terms of the quality of learning and teaching in schools around the country, says its permanent secretary Iowane Tiko.

He said some of the reforms had also brought about positive changes to the ministry's services.

"The open merit recruitment and selection (OMRS) in 2016, the job evaluation and civil service remuneration (JECSR), the performance management which will be at the end of 2017, positive discipline, training and staff development, pupil free days and the restructure of the ministry's resource management section which will be done in November/December this year are some of the reforms," Mr Tiko said.

He said there was also a need to look at the importance of quality education.

"Quality makes us as leaders more effective at meeting the needs for our nation, teachers, students and all those under our charge.

"Quality education therefore demands that we have quality time and provide quality service to our students and teachers," he said.