Force strives for best practices

THE Fiji Police Force strives to implement best practices and ensure that the universal and fundamental rights of every individual they encounter during the execution of their duties is protected, says Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He made the statement while addressing police officers and other course participants at the closing of the Training of Trainers Investigative Interview Workshop in Suva last Friday.

"Training is critical and when you fail to get the basics right, it could result in a domino effect whereby our work is affected and in this case we will not be able to fulfil our obligations under UNCAT," he said.

"I urge you to seriously think about your new roles when conducting the training in your respective divisions."

The week-long workshop was facilitated by the force in conjunction with the British Government and the UNDP.

Brig-Gen Qiliho assured both parties that the force was committed and ready for any future training opportunities as it would enhance their policing work.

"The Fiji Police Force is committed to utilising all possible training avenues that are available to strengthen and observe the rights of people that are brought in either as suspects or witnesses to our police facilities.

"It may take time but we will get there and we sincerely hope that you will all continue to assist in our bid to stay true to our obligation after the ratification of UNCAT," he added.