Club sets focus on live music

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, October 30, 2017

IN a bid to grow an interest in live music and provide a platform for West-based musicians to mingle, develop and forge new partnerships, the Western Musicians and Entertainers Association has formed a Musicians Club at Martintar, Nadi.

Association secretary Homer Fare said the new Musicians Club venue was the 8 Knots Nightclub owned and operated by Robert and Melinda Singh.

"The club concept was initially established at the Nadi Farmers Club by WMEA (Fiji) in 2015 and was in operation for about a year," he said. "Unfortunately, things did not work out well and coupled with the damage caused on the property by TC Winston early last year, the association amicably agreed to part ways with the New Nadi Farmers Club.

"With another opportunity for WMEA (Fiji) to recreate the Musicians Club concept with the owners of 8 Knots Nightclub, we are really grateful to Robert and Melinda for this great opportunity.

"Tropical Funk is the in-house band for us."








