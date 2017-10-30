WAF warns on climate change

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Water Authority of Fiji staff members, families and friends join in the march during the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant closing march in Suva on Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED

WITH less than two weeks for the 23rd Conference of Parties on Climate Change in Bonn, Germany, the Water Authority of Fiji has wished Fiji well ahead of its presidency at the UN high-level meeting.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said climate change was real and Fijians needed to take heed of it.

"I wish the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, well for the upcoming COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany and I congratulate him on his appointment as COP23 president," he said.

He said all Fijians should take a stand in conserving water, which was a precious and finite resource.

Mr Ravai said the authority was now taking into account the impacts of climate change in all its projects.

"Climate change is real and it is happening and we at the Water Authority of Fiji have started to feel its impact. A recent example would be the algae bloom at the Vaturu Dam that affected the treatment of water at the Nagado Water Treatment Plant and impacted the consistent supply of water to many Fijians in Nadi.

"We are now building our infrastructure to not only meet the demand of the people, but to withstand the impacts of climate change," Mr Ravai said.

Meanwhile, a team from WAF led by Mr Ravai was part of the march marking the opening of the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant in Suva to show their support for Fiji's presidency at COP23 and in the fight against climate change.

The COP23 meeting will be held from November 6 to 17.