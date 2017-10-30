Artists work to form body

/ Front page / News

LOCAL artists from around the country hope to form an association which will help them in marketing their art work overseas.

Local artist Josaia McNamara said there was a need to work on organising a platform that would draw the interest of young artists and those aspiring to become one, so they could see it as a career path.

Mr McNamara, 43, originally from Matuku in the Lau Group, is more interested in focusing on talented youths in rural communities.

"Just recently we launched the Volasiga collective, this features art work from artists from the province of Naitasiri, it's a liberation movement for artists in the province of Naitasiri," Mr McNamara said.

He said it was important to market the idea that art could be a career path, and if fully supported by stakeholders it could be a source of education to many.

"I thoroughly enjoy the idea that there is news that an association for local artists to be formed. This is good because we can work together in having the association market our art work," he said.

"There is a need to see that artists are supported economically too because they have families who depend on them."