Health and wellness emphasis

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, October 30, 2017

THE health and wellness of a workforce was highlighted at the final day of the Fiji Institute of Human Resources Convention in Nadi yesterday.

While explaining the health status of the country's working age group between 25 and 64-year-old, Ministry of Health and Medical Services National Wellness Centre director Dr Isimeli Tukana said there was a need for HR managers to promote a healthy lifestyle for their workers.

He said the Fijian lifestyle changed drastically over the years.

"They have their own eating and drinking styles, which is very Fijian," he said.

"We have the seven gates of wellness in Fiji, which are breathing, eating, drinking, exercise, resting, reproduction and family life.

"We are familiar with the eating, drinking and moving, but what is coming up now is the thinking that monitors stress levels and the lack of sleeping.

"We are seeing that people are not sleeping enough and that is causing a lot of problems."

He said human resource managers should be aware of the seven lifestyles of a Fijian.

"Whether you like it or not, we have transitioned. Before 1985, there was no transition in our lifestyle.

"It was in 1985 that we started to see that Fijians have transitioned in their lifestyle, we have found that Fijians have transitioned in their food style. If someone had to put a bowl of noodles and rourou in front of their child, they will choose the bowl of noodles. That is the change.

"You need to accept it as a manager of human resource.

"The person coming to work with you has most likely transitioned.

"There is nothing wrong with that, but you need to understand that we are in that food transition.

"When talking to your employees, you have to understand they are eating chemically-modified food.

"There is too much salt in their diet."

He added that a Fijian's drinking style had also changed.

"We have changed the way we drink, the way we eat and the way we move."








