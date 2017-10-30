Media study wins international award

/ Front page / News

A UNIVERSITY of the South Pacific study into the state of Asia-Pacific ethnic print media in the digital media age has won the Best Research Paper award at an international conference in Singapore.

Titled the Adaptability and Survivability of Pacific Islands Diasporic Newspapers in the Digital Media Age: Case Studies in the Three Diasporic Hubs of Auckland, Sydney and Brisbane, the study was co-authored by USP journalism co-ordinator Dr Shailendra Singh and teaching assistant Eliki Drugunalevu.

According to the principal researcher, Dr Singh, the paper was among more than 35 papers from 15 countries presented at the 6th Annual International Conference on Journalism & Mass Communication in Singapore last week.

Dr Singh said the award was an acknowledgment of the importance of ethnic media and the uniqueness of their research.

He said the award recognised the need to study the impacts of digital media on an important institution such as ethnic print media.

The study, sponsored by USP's School of Language, Arts and Media's research incentive fund, highlighted some obstacles ethnic print media faced in digitalising.

It was based on a pilot study in Brisbane, which was part of a broader project covering Sydney and Auckland.

The report recommended that while maintaining the print publication, ethnic print media had to consider adopting new technology to ensure a healthy existence in future.

The field work for the next stage of the study in Sydney, Australia, was expected to be carried out this December.