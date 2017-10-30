Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Walk raises $2000

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, October 30, 2017

LABASA Town special administrator Vijay Chand led about 100 people in a walk through town on Saturday to show their support for those suffering from cancer.

The walk from the Anglican Church in town to Ro Qomate House along Hospital Rd, was organised by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and ANZ Bank.

The event raised more than $2000 for the cancer society.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Chand encouraged everyone to get regular medical check-ups because early detection of cancer was always best. He said cancer claimed lives and the annual Pinktober event was very encouraging because it raised awareness about cancer and how people could work together to prevent it.

Mr Chand reminded those at the event that proper diet and eating healthy meals were imperative elements of living a healthy life.

Various groups, including scho­ols in Labasa, organised morning tea and cancer awareness programs this month.

Last week, Labasa Hospital senior gynaecologist Doctor Inosi Voce urged women to have regular medical clinics.

He added that cancer affected everyone, irrespective of race, colour and religion.








