Teen victim

+ Enlarge this image Residents of Labasa on a morning walk as part ofPinktober month to support those who live with cancer. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

A 17-YEAR-OLD teenage girl is the country's youngest breast cancer victim.

This was revealed by Colonial War Memorial Hospital's oncology staff nurse Usha Devi, while speaking to members of the Fiji Muslim Women's League in Makoi, Nasinu, last week.

She said all women sh­ould prioritise their hea­lth and because breast cancer was easily detected, it was vital for women to present themselves to hospitals early.

Ms Devi said at the CWM Hospital clinic they would conduct breast cancer test and in a day out of the 50 patients four would be diagnosed with breast cancer, on average.

"Before Fijian women of Indian descent whenever they have any small problem they used to be at our doorstep, but now they come in last and when they do, it's too late," she said.

"Women should do their own breast examination. Lumps do­n­'t just show up one or two months or one or two weeks, it will be there for quite some time before you finally recognise it."

"Sometimes I cry when I see a patient coming in very late and knowing she has young children to look after, it hurts me knowing that the patient won't be able to look after and support her children," she said.