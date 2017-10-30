Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Easy porn access a worry

Luke Rawalai
Monday, October 30, 2017

EASY and uncensored access to pornographic materials via mobile phones is one of the many reasons why children are becoming more involved in sexual immoralities, says National Substance Abuse Advisory Council CEO Manoa Senikarawa.

While presenting his report at the Bua Provincial Council meeting in Nabouwalu last week, Mr Senikarawa said during their counselling sessions with young perpetrators of sexual offences, they were told they were accessing pornographic materials via mobile phones.

Mr Senikarawa said children had revealed in these sessions that they wanted to try and feel sexual acts they viewed on pornographic websites.

He claimed these pornographic materials — mostly videos — were often circulated by fellow students and youths within communities. He highlighted a recent incident where a Year 8 male student allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl when her parents were away for an event.

Relating to another incident where a group of school students in a rural school allegedly raped a Year 8 female student, Mr Senikarawa said the eldest of the perpetrators was in Year 13 while the youngest was attending Year 5.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.112853.1128
GBP 0.37040.3624
EUR 0.42040.4084
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Double blow
  2. Families told to relocate
  3. Islam on the island of Ovalau
  4. Taxi permit limits
  5. Free transport
  6. Party seeks media coverage
  7. Push for specialised careers
  8. Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land
  9. Fiji 7s to depart for Silicon Valley tonight
  10. Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  4. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)