Easy porn access a worry

EASY and uncensored access to pornographic materials via mobile phones is one of the many reasons why children are becoming more involved in sexual immoralities, says National Substance Abuse Advisory Council CEO Manoa Senikarawa.

While presenting his report at the Bua Provincial Council meeting in Nabouwalu last week, Mr Senikarawa said during their counselling sessions with young perpetrators of sexual offences, they were told they were accessing pornographic materials via mobile phones.

Mr Senikarawa said children had revealed in these sessions that they wanted to try and feel sexual acts they viewed on pornographic websites.

He claimed these pornographic materials — mostly videos — were often circulated by fellow students and youths within communities. He highlighted a recent incident where a Year 8 male student allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl when her parents were away for an event.

Relating to another incident where a group of school students in a rural school allegedly raped a Year 8 female student, Mr Senikarawa said the eldest of the perpetrators was in Year 13 while the youngest was attending Year 5.

