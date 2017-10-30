Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Qaqa believes she has big shoes to fill

Litia Cava
Monday, October 30, 2017

MISS Fiji Hally Qaqa believes she has big shoes to fill as she works to try and retain the Miss Pacific Islands crown at next month's Miss Pacific Islands pageant in Nadi.

Excited that Fiji is the host of the pageant this year, the 23-year-old said she would not waste any time, starting her preparations for the pageant today.

"I will be working very closely with the Hibiscus Group and we start my preparation tomorrow (today), like my public speaking, attire, so it's not much of a break because I have big shoes to fill," Ms Qaqa said.

The Dreketi, Qamea, lass with maternal links to Kadavu, grew up in Suva and recently served in an 18-month missionary work in California, United States under the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.112853.1128
GBP 0.37040.3624
EUR 0.42040.4084
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Double blow
  2. Families told to relocate
  3. Islam on the island of Ovalau
  4. Taxi permit limits
  5. Free transport
  6. Party seeks media coverage
  7. Push for specialised careers
  8. Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land
  9. Fiji 7s to depart for Silicon Valley tonight
  10. Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  4. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)