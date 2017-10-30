/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly-crowned Miss Fiji Hally Qaqa relaxes by the poolside at the Peninsula Hotel in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

MISS Fiji Hally Qaqa believes she has big shoes to fill as she works to try and retain the Miss Pacific Islands crown at next month's Miss Pacific Islands pageant in Nadi.

Excited that Fiji is the host of the pageant this year, the 23-year-old said she would not waste any time, starting her preparations for the pageant today.

"I will be working very closely with the Hibiscus Group and we start my preparation tomorrow (today), like my public speaking, attire, so it's not much of a break because I have big shoes to fill," Ms Qaqa said.

The Dreketi, Qamea, lass with maternal links to Kadavu, grew up in Suva and recently served in an 18-month missionary work in California, United States under the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.