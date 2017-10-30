Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Drink driving concern, 26 arrested at the weekend

Litia Cava
Monday, October 30, 2017

POLICE fear that if people do not change their understanding of the dangers of drink driving, more lives would be lost on Fiji's roads.

In a statement released by Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho yesterday, he said despite repeated requests for drivers to take heed of the dangers they posed to themselves and others when choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol, the force continued to arrest drivers who blatantly disregard this warning.

His concern comes after 26 drivers were arrested around the country in a 48-hour period at the weekend.

"From Friday to Saturday morning 16 drivers were arrested for drink driving; 13 were from the Southern Division with three in the Western Division," he said.

"What's more troubling to note is that of the 16 arrested, 11 are provisional licence holders."

Between Saturday and early yesterday morning, he said, 10 drivers were again arrested for drink driving, seven of whom were from the Southern Division and three from the Western Division.Out of these, he said, two drivers were again provisional licence holders.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.112853.1128
GBP 0.37040.3624
EUR 0.42040.4084
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Double blow
  2. Families told to relocate
  3. Islam on the island of Ovalau
  4. Taxi permit limits
  5. Free transport
  6. Party seeks media coverage
  7. Push for specialised careers
  8. Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land
  9. Fiji 7s to depart for Silicon Valley tonight
  10. Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  4. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)