Drink driving concern, 26 arrested at the weekend

POLICE fear that if people do not change their understanding of the dangers of drink driving, more lives would be lost on Fiji's roads.

In a statement released by Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho yesterday, he said despite repeated requests for drivers to take heed of the dangers they posed to themselves and others when choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol, the force continued to arrest drivers who blatantly disregard this warning.

His concern comes after 26 drivers were arrested around the country in a 48-hour period at the weekend.

"From Friday to Saturday morning 16 drivers were arrested for drink driving; 13 were from the Southern Division with three in the Western Division," he said.

"What's more troubling to note is that of the 16 arrested, 11 are provisional licence holders."

Between Saturday and early yesterday morning, he said, 10 drivers were again arrested for drink driving, seven of whom were from the Southern Division and three from the Western Division.Out of these, he said, two drivers were again provisional licence holders.

