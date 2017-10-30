Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Wheel-a-thon aims to raise money for members

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, October 30, 2017

THE Western Disabled People's Association will be holding its 34th wheel-a-thon in a bid to raise money to assist in medical expenses for its members.

Association secretary Hari Kisun said the wheel-a-thon was an annual event that generated a lot of support from the public.

"We usually start from Lautoka and move around Viti Levu for two weeks," he said.

"It's become one of our most important events as it raises awareness for our group and we raise money for our members."

He said this year's event would begin next month.

"We go to all the main towns and we have our bus accompanying us when members need to rest. Last year, we managed to raise money that helped in getting two disabled brothers to get treatment in India.

