Wheel-a-thon aims to raise money for members

+ Enlarge this image Western Disabled People's Association members Jairaj Prasad (front) with Hari Kisun (left) and caregivers after their meeting in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE Western Disabled People's Association will be holding its 34th wheel-a-thon in a bid to raise money to assist in medical expenses for its members.

Association secretary Hari Kisun said the wheel-a-thon was an annual event that generated a lot of support from the public.

"We usually start from Lautoka and move around Viti Levu for two weeks," he said.

"It's become one of our most important events as it raises awareness for our group and we raise money for our members."

He said this year's event would begin next month.

"We go to all the main towns and we have our bus accompanying us when members need to rest. Last year, we managed to raise money that helped in getting two disabled brothers to get treatment in India.

