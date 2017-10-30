Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Dry spell affects villagers, animals

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, October 30, 2017

VILLAGERS of Drauniivi in Ra have been struggling to survive through the current dry spell felt across the Western Division.

The village, comprising of about 100 households and more than 1010 villagers, had been forced to wash, clean and drink from the Drauniivi River, where farm animals had also been driven to find water.

Drauniivi villager Mika Namure said a few water sources had dried up while the remaining boreholes were shut to save water.

"Every day, our village borehole is opened for only three hours and everyone is expected to fill up their buckets and do their washing before it's closed again.

"Some of us just use the water for drinking. Today (yesterday) there was no supply at all.

"I saw a Water Authority of Fiji truck enter the village but that only happens when we call them."

Mr Namure said their main concern were pregnant women and children.

"We don't want our pregnant women going down to the river to bath so we need constant supply for them."

He said the river was the only constant supply of water and animals had been seen drinking and cooling off in the water, trying to find relief from the heat.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








