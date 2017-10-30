Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dump site fires a concern

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, October 30, 2017

AS the dry weather continues in the Western Division, concerns were raised about people burning rubbish near the Vunato dump in Lautoka.

Minister for Local Government, Environment, Housing, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said they were concerned about the number of burning incidences at the dump being reported.

"You can imagine how people are affected when rubbish of that magnitude is burning," he said.

"I want to urge people to please be more careful when they light a fire near the dump.

"The weather is very dry at the moment and it doesn't take long for fires to spread quickly."

He said resources were being exhausted by the relevant authorities when a fire occurred.

"We have had to increase our security at Vunato dump and we have the Lautoka City Council and the National Fire Authority monitoring when such things happen.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.112853.1128
GBP 0.37040.3624
EUR 0.42040.4084
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.63920.6142
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Double blow
  2. Families told to relocate
  3. Islam on the island of Ovalau
  4. Taxi permit limits
  5. Free transport
  6. Party seeks media coverage
  7. Push for specialised careers
  8. Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land
  9. Fiji 7s to depart for Silicon Valley tonight
  10. Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  2. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  3. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  4. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)