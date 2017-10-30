Dump site fires a concern

/ Front page / News

AS the dry weather continues in the Western Division, concerns were raised about people burning rubbish near the Vunato dump in Lautoka.

Minister for Local Government, Environment, Housing, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said they were concerned about the number of burning incidences at the dump being reported.

"You can imagine how people are affected when rubbish of that magnitude is burning," he said.

"I want to urge people to please be more careful when they light a fire near the dump.

"The weather is very dry at the moment and it doesn't take long for fires to spread quickly."

He said resources were being exhausted by the relevant authorities when a fire occurred.

"We have had to increase our security at Vunato dump and we have the Lautoka City Council and the National Fire Authority monitoring when such things happen.

