Free transport

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, October 30, 2017

TURNING their promises into reality, the National Federation Party will provide free transport to police officers in uniforms and preschool students of the Northern Division from today.

Party member Parmod Chand announced this at the party's meeting with supporters in Labasa on Saturday.

He said it was understandable that police usually needed transport at times so his company — Parmod Enterprises Ltd — had stepped in to cater for this need.

"From Monday (today), Parmod Enterprises Ltd will make all kindergarten children travel free by bus on all my company buses," Mr Chand said.

"If you have a child travelling to kindergarten, you don't have to pay fare for them because they will travel free.

"Our Fiji Police Force, as we all know, faces transport challenges so my company will allow police officers in uniform to travel by bus for free if they need to go for an investigation."

