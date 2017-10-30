Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, October 30, 2017

THE Tuvalu Government has no immediate plans to purchase a piece of land in Fiji as a result of climate change impact.

Tuvalu's Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga described climate change, which affects all Pacific Island countries, as "very bad".

In an interview with this newspaper, he said Tuvalu had not been spared and people had seen the impact of climate change.

"Climate change is a serious issue, but we have not yet considered purchasing a piece of land here (in Fiji)," he said.

"We will come to that when we cross the bridge.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








