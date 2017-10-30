Tuvalu: No plans yet to buy land

/ Front page / News

THE Tuvalu Government has no immediate plans to purchase a piece of land in Fiji as a result of climate change impact.

Tuvalu's Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga described climate change, which affects all Pacific Island countries, as "very bad".

In an interview with this newspaper, he said Tuvalu had not been spared and people had seen the impact of climate change.

"Climate change is a serious issue, but we have not yet considered purchasing a piece of land here (in Fiji)," he said.

"We will come to that when we cross the bridge.

